Revealed: Your favourite views in Shropshire including canals, the countryside and heritage sites
Shropshire residents have revealed their favourite views in the region.
The Shropshire Star recently asked you what you favourite views are in the county and to share your pictures. Responses included mentions for the Long Mynd in South Shropshire, Ellesmere at Autumn, the Brown Clee, the River Severn, heritage railway sites, and many more stunning sites in the region.
After receiving a large number of responses from Shropshire residents and plenty of your snaps that you have captured, let's take a look at some of your favourite views.
The Long Mynd
There's not much to not like about the Long Mynd that offers stunning views and is one of Shropshire's many areas of outstanding natural beauty.
Wild-life rich and offering extraordinary views over the Shropshire Hills, much of the site is owned by the National Trust, and is seven miles long and three miles wide.
Sally Neville was one resident who said the Long Mynd is her favourite view in the county, and shared a photo she has taken.
Ellesmere canal
Shropshire resident Chris shared his amazing picture of the canal in Ellesmere during Autumn.
The resident particularly likes the view at this time of year, and it's clear to see why - stunning.
The golden leaves falling onto the walkways and reflecting from the water forms an extremely pretty setting.
Woods with bluebells
Resident Iza shared a picture of some woods that is full with bluebells, saying that was her favourite view in the county. Below is her great picture.
Shropshire countryside
'The Bearded Wanderer' shared a picture of the Shropshire countryside that was his favourite view.
River Severn
Another canal popular with Shropshire residents was the River Severn that makes for gorgeous viewing throughout the year.
Brown Clee Hill
Shropshire's highest hill is many residents' favourite view in the region.
The Brown Clee Hill sits at 540 metres above sea level, boasting extraudinary views, and is part of Shropshire's area of outstanding natural beauty.
Bridgnorth Railway Station
One reader's favourite view in the county is Bridgnorth Railway Station.
The site part of the Severn Valley Railway offers lots to look at including views of locomotives that may being maintained by workers, and also features the Railwayman's Arms that has been serving pints since 1861.