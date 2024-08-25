Fire service called after bonfire gets out of control near Bridgnorth
The fire service had to be called when a bonfire near Bridgnorth got out of control.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they sent two fire engines to the incident in Knowle Sands at around 10.30am.
A spokesperson said the "out of control bonfire" involved 100 square meters of undergrowth and two tonnes of garden rubbish.
The fire was extinguished using a hose reel jet, beaters and a fogging unit, the spokesperson added.