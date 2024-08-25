Shropshire Star
Close

Fire service called after bonfire gets out of control near Bridgnorth

The fire service had to be called when a bonfire near Bridgnorth got out of control.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they sent two fire engines to the incident in Knowle Sands at around 10.30am.

A spokesperson said the "out of control bonfire" involved 100 square meters of undergrowth and two tonnes of garden rubbish.

The fire was extinguished using a hose reel jet, beaters and a fogging unit, the spokesperson added.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular