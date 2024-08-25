Fire service called after bonfire gets out of control near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they sent two fire engines to the incident in Knowle Sands at around 10.30am.

A spokesperson said the "out of control bonfire" involved 100 square meters of undergrowth and two tonnes of garden rubbish.

The fire was extinguished using a hose reel jet, beaters and a fogging unit, the spokesperson added.