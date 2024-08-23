Motorbike rider rescued from brook after crashing into a bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford Central to outside Bridgnorth Lodge, on the B4363 outside of Bridgnorth, at 11.49am on Friday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident involved one motorbike in collision with a road bridge.

"Crews used a trauma pack and general purpose lines to rescue the rider of the motorbike from the brook."

Crews from the land ambulance service and the police were also at the scene.

The fire crew sent their stop message at 12:55pm.

Police and ambulance service have been contacted for comment.