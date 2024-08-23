Cyclist taken to hospital after 'falling off' on busy Shropshire A road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police say an off-duty officer happened to be on the A454 near the Hermitage roundabout when the incident happened.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 1.15pm this afternoon with a report of a man falling from his bicycle on the A454 from the Hermitage Roundabout to Junction East of Swancote.

"An off-duty officer was thankfully at the scene to assist with traffic in the area whilst on duty officers arrived.

"The cyclist has been taken to hospital."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient who had fallen from their bicycle on the A454 at 1.26pm, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man.

"He was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to New Cross Hospital."

AA Traffic News had reported the road to be closed for a time and there was build up in the area. But after a partial reopening the road was fully reopened.