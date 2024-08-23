Cyclist taken to hospital after 'falling off' on busy Shropshire A road
A cyclist has been treated for 'potentially serious injuries' before being taken to hospital after falling off a bike on a busy Shropshire A-road.
Police say an off-duty officer happened to be on the A454 near the Hermitage roundabout when the incident happened.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 1.15pm this afternoon with a report of a man falling from his bicycle on the A454 from the Hermitage Roundabout to Junction East of Swancote.
"An off-duty officer was thankfully at the scene to assist with traffic in the area whilst on duty officers arrived.
"The cyclist has been taken to hospital."
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient who had fallen from their bicycle on the A454 at 1.26pm, one ambulance attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man.
"He was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to New Cross Hospital."
AA Traffic News had reported the road to be closed for a time and there was build up in the area. But after a partial reopening the road was fully reopened.