Woman dies after two-car crash on the A442 - two other people hospitalised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The crash took place on the A442 at Lower Allscott, near Bridgnorth, at around 3.51pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene, with two ambulances, the air ambulance, and two paramedic officers dispatched to help.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said that despite their efforts one woman had died, another had been treated for potentially serious injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, and another man was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

The spokesman said: "On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision and there were three patients.

“The first patient, a woman, was found in a critical condition.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A woman from the same car was treated for potentially serious injuries and taken via land ambulance, with the Air Ambulance doctor travelling on board, to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

“The driver of the second car, a man, was already out of the vehicle when crews arrived.

“He was treated by medics for injuries not believed to be serious and taken via land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury University Hospital.”

West Mercia Police has been contacted for comment.