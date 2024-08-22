'It shows it's never too late!' Painter who gave up art as young man finally gets his break - at 72
An artist who dusted off his easel six years ago to re-ignite his passion for painting and drawing has said recent success has been “amazing”.
Sean Drumm from Highley, now 72, was a keen artist as a young man but family commitments and his career put paid to his painting.
However, since retiring six years ago, he has received commissions from as far afield as Europe after taking up his pastime again.
Sean, who is currently exhibiting his work at the Bishop Percy's Tea Room in Bridgnorth until mid-September, is now working with a group of other artists to get a permanent gallery in the Shropshire market town.