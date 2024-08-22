'It shows it's never too late!' Painter who gave up art as young man finally gets his break - at 72

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sean Drumm from Highley, now 72, was a keen artist as a young man but family commitments and his career put paid to his painting.

Local artist Sean Drumm and some of his work

However, since retiring six years ago, he has received commissions from as far afield as Europe after taking up his pastime again.

Local artist Sean Drumm's work

Sean, who is currently exhibiting his work at the Bishop Percy's Tea Room in Bridgnorth until mid-September, is now working with a group of other artists to get a permanent gallery in the Shropshire market town.