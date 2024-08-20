'We face homelessness as there's no house to rent for disabled people in my home town'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sam Davies moved into her home in Whitburn Street in Bridgnorth with husband Trevor in 2009.

The 37-year-old was born with the congenital spinal disease spina bifida, which has progressively got worse over the last decade and a half, which seen her no longer able to use the stairs.

Despite ending up in a wheelchair, Sam, who has a seven-year-old son called George, continues to work as a receptionist at Bridgnorth Medical Practice.

However, after 15 years of living in the town, they have been told they have to move out of their rented home after the landlord decided to sell up.

When the family were informed, they began searching for alternative accommodation, but they have found not a single rental property suitable for a wheelchair user in a 30 mile radius of the town.