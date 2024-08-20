Report of a two car crash near Bridgnorth
Emergency services were called to a two car crash in south Shropshire.
By David Tooley
One fire appliance was mobilised from Ludlow to Wheathill, near Bridgnorth, at 6:54pm on Tuesday .
It followed a call to fire control reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place.
The crew found that it was a crash involving two saloon vehicles and that no persons were trapped.
They were called on to make the vehicle safe.