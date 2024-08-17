Railway man organises fundraising charity journeys in father's memory

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Simon Pilkington, managing director of PRA Operations Planning, has planned three return trips on the Severn Valley Railway from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth stations, where visitors will be able to hop on in return for a £30 donation to Hope House children’s hospice.

Simon, from Shrewsbury, has worked in the railway industry for almost 42 years in a number of roles from Station Announcer at Paddington to Shift Manager in an Operations Control Office.

More recently he has been involved in timetabling and set up my own company in 2010.

He is also a father and grandfather and will be joined on this nostalgic journey through beautiful countryside by his staff team, fellow rail enthusiasts and his family.

The return journeys will take place from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth.

He is raising money for Hope House in memory of his father who died in 2015 at the age of 90.

He said: “My father, Arthur Pilkington, was in the RAF, then a police sergeant for South Wales Police. He attended the heart-breaking Aberfan mining disaster in 1966. I dread to think of some of the sights he saw with so many children losing their lives in the incident, 116 of the 144 deaths were children.

“He was a great father and a wonderful, generous man who gave to many charities. I have taken that mantle on and raised about £14,000 for various charities through special trains and other events, in his memory.

“On the day, the, locomotive will carry a metal headboard in blue with a police epaulette on it bearing the number 565 and saying '565 Special.”

Trains will depart from Kidderminster at 9.20am, 1.05pm and 4.55pm, and will depart from Bridgnorth at 11.20am, 3.32pm and 6.30pm.

Simon said: “Hope House is an important local charity which relies on donations to support local children with life-threatening conditions, and I wanted to support them.

“I’ve visited the hospice and seen for myself what a wonderful job the staff there do to support the children and families.”

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe thanked Simon for supporting Hope House children’s hospice.

She said: “We are grateful to Simon for organising this nostalgic trip in memory of his Dad. It’s a touching tribute to his kind and generous Dad, and also makes a huge difference to the lives of children and families who need us for respite, counselling and end-of-life care and support.”