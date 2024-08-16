'Exceeded our expectations' Severn Valley Railway bosses pleased with support for resilience fund appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In May, the cash-strapped heritage line wound down its survival fund, which it launched in 2023 when it faced a financial crisis that “threatened its very existence”.

It had raised more than £400,000 but bosses at Severn Valley Railway replaced the fundraising initiative with a new resilience fund, aimed at providing longer-term support for the struggling railway.

And the response from the public has “exceeded our expectations” managing director, Gus Dunster has said.