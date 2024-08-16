'Exceeded our expectations' Severn Valley Railway bosses pleased with support for resilience fund appeal
Bosses at the Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said they have already received £73,000 in donations since launching their 'resilience fund' this spring.
In May, the cash-strapped heritage line wound down its survival fund, which it launched in 2023 when it faced a financial crisis that “threatened its very existence”.
It had raised more than £400,000 but bosses at Severn Valley Railway replaced the fundraising initiative with a new resilience fund, aimed at providing longer-term support for the struggling railway.
And the response from the public has “exceeded our expectations” managing director, Gus Dunster has said.