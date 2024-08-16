Shropshire Star
Close

'Exceeded our expectations' Severn Valley Railway bosses pleased with support for resilience fund appeal

Bosses at the Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said they have already received £73,000 in donations since launching their 'resilience fund' this spring.

Plus
By Richard Williams
Published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

In May, the cash-strapped heritage line wound down its survival fund, which it launched in 2023 when it faced a financial crisis that “threatened its very existence”.

It had raised more than £400,000 but bosses at Severn Valley Railway replaced the fundraising initiative with a new resilience fund, aimed at providing longer-term support for the struggling railway.

And the response from the public has “exceeded our expectations” managing director, Gus Dunster has said.

Similar stories
Most popular