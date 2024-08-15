Railwayman 'deeply moved' after stolen vintage toolbox he had for 20 years is replaced by kind donor

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In April, volunteers at the Severn Valley Railway's (SVR) Eardington Station, the heritage line's smallest station, were left “heartbroken” when they discovered thieves had broken into the lamp room and stolen several hundred pounds worth of items including lamps, tools and even a cast iron door sign.

Phil Harris with the donated toolbox (Picture John Oates/SVR)

The callous thieves even made off with lamp man Phil Harris' toolbox and all its contents, which had taken him more than two decades to accumulate.

Following the theft from the station south of Bridgnorth, Mr Harris said: “This had something like 20 years’ worth of accumulated spare parts, and special tools that I’ll find very difficult to replace. Whoever took this has no concept of the upset this has caused the team here at Eardington.