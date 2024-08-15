Firefighters called to Bridgnorth van fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.17pm this afternoon (August 15) reporting the fire in Monkhopton, Bridgnorth.

One fire crew was sent from Much Wenlock Fire Station to the scene.

The fire was out upon crews' arrival. One van was involved in the fire, and firefighters inspected the incident.

Crews were finished at the scene by 2.42pm