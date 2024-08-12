Plans lodged for changes to Shropshire stately home with links to General Lee

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Coton Hall in Alveley, near Bridgnorth, is best known as the ancestral home of the Lee family – one of America's most successful families.

Two members of the Lee dynasty signed the Declaration of Independence. They have also been governors, a president and General Robert Lee – a famous Confederate general.

The Lee family – originally named de la Lee and probably of Norman descent – owned a large part of Shropshire for about 500 years.

They lived at Coton Hall from the 1300s and the last member of the family to live there was Harry Lee, who died around 200 years ago.

Not much remains of the Coton Hall the American Lees would recognise. The current property was built in the early 19th century for Harry Lee and at the time the estate ran to 5,000 acres.

When he died in 1821 the house passed out of the Lee family and was sold immediately.

The house was extended in about 1860 when a new wing and Italianate tower were added

Nowadays, the property is in need of a bit of work, with the roof a priority.

A heritage impact statement says: "Coton Hall in its current form was built in about 1800, with various additions since, and may have been based on a much older building.

"There is a need for roof repairs of existing slate roofs, and in some instances complete replacement of the existing roof covering.

"There is no requirement for any change of roof line or form, but damaged slates will need to be replaced, and the percentage requiring replacement can not be accurately determined until existing slates have been stripped off, and their suitability for re-use properly assessed.

"The re-roofing of Coton Hall can be completed with minimal or no Heritage Impact. Reclaimed slates of similar types are available in similar sizes to the existing slates used on the various roof areas, and so near perfect replication of finish should be achieved.

"This is the absolute aim of the owners of the property who will personally manage and oversee the project to ensure the best possible outcome."

