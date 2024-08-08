'Faith in human nature restored': Charity 'overwhelmed' by huge response to cash theft

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Oak Farm, a day opportunity farm, run by Bethphage, had £360 stolen from its stand at the Burwarton Show by thieves who used distraction techniques to swipe the vital funds.

But it has been overwhelmed by an outpouring of support that has already seen almost £3,000 plus Gift Aid contributions deluge its JustGiving page.

Alice Blakeman, Bethphage's development manager, said: "We are both overwhelmed and touched by the outpouring of support we have received from members of the public and our friends and supporters.

"Our JustGiving page has received a constant flow of donations since we announced what had happened and people’s generosity has restored our faith in human nature.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has donated. This has lifted our spirits back up."

Organisers of the show were shocked to find that Oak Farm had been targeted by the thieves.

Burwarton Show has supported the organisation for years, providing donations and even a tractor for the site.

Burwarton Show Chairman, Martin Clack said at the time: "It's very annoying because it did go well, the weather was with us, it was a glorious day, and well supported with traders, exhibitors, and members of the public.

"Loads of people give their time for nothing, and the show was nothing but a success, then all of a sudden you wake up to this.

"It puts a bit of a dampener on it really.

"We do as a show and have in the past, and continue to support Oak Farm with donations."

All money raised from sales is invested back into the farm and is desperately needed.