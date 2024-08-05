Watch as Bridgnorth fire crew fights field hay bale blaze

One fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth to reports of a fire in the open at Nordley at 2.08pm on Monday.

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Fire Station posted a video on the Facebook page of the mini drama.

They said: "Crews have been out this afternoon dealing with a one-ton hay bale which was alight in a field."

They added that it quickly burned away as they used one hose reel jet and drag rakes to put it out.

The crew stop message was received 20 minutes later.