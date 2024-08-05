Watch as Bridgnorth fire crew fights field hay bale blaze
Fire crews made short work of it when one ton of hay went up in flames in a south Shropshire field.
By David Tooley
One fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth to reports of a fire in the open at Nordley at 2.08pm on Monday.
A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Fire Station posted a video on the Facebook page of the mini drama.
They said: "Crews have been out this afternoon dealing with a one-ton hay bale which was alight in a field."
They added that it quickly burned away as they used one hose reel jet and drag rakes to put it out.
The crew stop message was received 20 minutes later.