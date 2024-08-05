Shropshire Star
Close

Watch as Bridgnorth fire crew fights field hay bale blaze

Fire crews made short work of it when one ton of hay went up in flames in a south Shropshire field.

By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station

One fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth to reports of a fire in the open at Nordley at 2.08pm on Monday.

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Fire Station posted a video on the Facebook page of the mini drama.

They said: "Crews have been out this afternoon dealing with a one-ton hay bale which was alight in a field."

They added that it quickly burned away as they used one hose reel jet and drag rakes to put it out.

The crew stop message was received 20 minutes later.

Similar stories
Most popular