Rotarians take to the road for their annual classic run

More than 60 classics ranging from Aston Martins and Jaguars to Bentleys and TVRs for the Rotarian's Classic Car Run in Bridgnorth last week.

Douglas Dyas from Leavenhalls Classic and Prestige and his 1949 MG TC car - Picture: Eddie Brown

Organised by the town's Rotary Club, the 2023 event was a washout with just 14 hardy souls brave enough to take their pride and joys out in the torrential rain.

Chris Sedgmore and his 1954 Jaguar XK1`40 sporting a 3.8 engine and Toyota gearbox - Picture: Eddie Brown

But on Wednesday, July 31, with the region enjoying glorious sunshine, around 65 classic enthusiasts met outside The Livestock Market in Tasley at 6.30pm.

Russell Cook and his magnificent Bentley 3/5 ltr car - Picture: Eddie Brown

Martin Jones of the Rotary Club said: "We had a bit of luck with the weather as last year it was terrible, but we had somewhere between 60 and 65 cars this year, which was great. And many familiar faces who turn out most years.

Stephen Roper and his 1983 Morgan 4/4, this model was the longest production in the World - Picture: Eddie Brown

"At the end of the evening we gave a presentation to the car that the President would most like to have gone home in he chose and old pre-war Morris 8, that was nicely restored so it was not necessarily about the most expensive cars by any means, although we had plenty of Lotus cars, TVRs and Aston Martins and lot of Jaguars this year."

Lester Smout and his 1967 Sunbeam Alpine - Picture: Eddie Brown

He said the event raised £1,595, which would go to a series of local good causes.

Martin Jones and his Lotus Elan - Picture: Eddie Brown

Peter Hoar and his lovely Bentley Mk V1 car.