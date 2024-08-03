'This is just pointless vandalism': Two cafes in same down targeted by 'youths' within days

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police in Bridgnorth said the ice cream and coffee caravan in Castle Grounds was attacked by a group of teenage boys on Friday evening.

PCSO Mandy Leek said they are checking CCTV footage but area appealing for information.

She said: “A group of young males have caused damage to the front serving hatch before entering the caravan then opening the caravan door . They have loaded up a blue crate with cans of fizzy pop and cartons of milk which has been located outside the caravan.

“The young males were approached by a resident at 7.30pm to see what they were doing. They have ran off with a box of chocolate flakes which have later been found by the Cliff railway part used/eaten.”

The damaged sign from the Gatehouse Cafe

She said the youths were seen on three bikes, two were blue, and the youths, all boys were around 13-15 years, all had caps and glasses on, one was topless the others were wearing shorts and t shirts.

She said they left the Castle grounds they rode “through and across the flower beds.”

She said if anyone has any information or knows who these individuals are please contact the Bridgnorth safer neighbourhoods team at bridgnorth.snt@westmercia.police.uk using reference 00442_I-02082024.

The incident follows another act of vandalism on a cafe in the town.

On July 25 vandals stole and tore up signs belonging to The Gatehouse Cafe in St Mary's. The cafe owner said the signs were “ripped and chucked down the street by the cafe”

“I’m just a small business trying to survive and these boards help people know I’m down a side street. This is just pointless vandalism,” they said.