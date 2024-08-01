In Pictures: Bridgnorth goes Harry Potter potty

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

For one day only, Bridgnorth was turned into a magical wizarding world, as the town celebrated the birthday of JK Rowling's most famous creation - Harry Potter.

A Wizards Birthday in Bridgnorth - Organised by Shire Folk - Courtney Ellims-Sheridan, Fudge, Shannon Ellims-Sheridan and Willow - from Walsall.

‘A Wizard’s Birthday in Bridgnorth’ has been the brainchild of Westley and Jen Bone, who have organised varios events in the town, including music festival Shirefolk.

A Wizards Birthday in Bridgnorth - Organised by Shire Folk - In Picture: Aemilia Burt 14 from Bridgnorth and friend Iris Maresca 14 from near Shawbury.

The event is a celebration of the birthday of Hogwarts' most famous son, who according to the books was born on July 31, 1980.

A Wizards Birthday in Bridgnorth - Organised by Shire Folk - In Picture: Emma Best from Kinver - with Chris the White Face Owls from Shropshire Falconry.

All sorts of activities were on offer for visitors to the town, all inspired by the books, characters and films with scores of businesses in the town getting into the wizarding spirit of it all and dressing up their shop windows.

A Wizards Birthday in Bridgnorth - Organised by Shire Folk - Careena The Witch Magician.

Even the Severn Valley Railway (SVR) and Town Council has got involved with their own events.

Steam and diesel trains were running all day on the SVR line with Harry Potter-style compartments for visitors to travel in.

A Wizards Birthday in Bridgnorth - Organised by Shire Folk

Meanwhile a Harry Potter Extract Reading took place in the council chamber for young fans of the books.

A 'sorting hat' ceremony took place at St Leonards Church where there were also magical owls in the church grounds, courtesy of the Battlefield Bird of Prey Centre and Shropshire Falconry.

O.W.L. Examinations took place in the library in Listely Street, under the stern eye of Witches (library staff), and wand lessons took place in Castle Gardens.

There were experiments in 'The Dark Arts' at the Theatre on the Steps, and Simon the Sorcerer from Corner Exotics was also on hand to introduce fans to some creepy spiders, snakes and toads as well as his stick insects and baby hedgehogs.

Hundreds of fans of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff of all ages were in Bridgnorth to enjoy the wizarding fun, and organisers have hailed the day as a "magical"

“It has been phenomenal. When we opened the door to St Leonards Church this morning, they were queuing around the block and it has been like that all day," said Westley Bone, who also celebrated his birthday on Wednesday. “Everybody has got involved, all the businesses in the town, Severn Valley railway, the Town Council, turning our silly little idea into something magical.

“People have travelled to Bridgnorth especially for the day – we have had people book their holidays around it. We've had great weather too so it has all come together. It has been a really magical community event."