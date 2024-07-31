Town's unique art event raises £3,250 for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail returned for the fifth time last month.

The trail saw residents display artwork in their homes created by local artists, and people. The homes are then open to the public throughout the two-day event where people pay £6 to visit the art works across the town.

This year, saw 68 artists exhibiting in 31 locations. And now organisers have said the even has raised more money for charity through ticket sales than in previous years.

Two Bridgnorth based non-profits are now set to share £3,250 raised from the trail.

Earlier this week, Vicki Commander and Nicky Cooper of the Arts Trail presented a cheque to the Bridgnorth Gateway, which provides a weekly meet-up for individuals with learning and other disabilities.

The other cheque was presented to the Bridge Youth Centre that runs the youth centre in Whitburn Street.

Following the success, Bridgnorth Arts Trail organisers said the event will return next year.

Louise Holland from the Arts Trail said: “Thank you again to all venues. If you'd like to open your home 2025 please get in touch: bridgnorthopenhouse@gmail.com.”