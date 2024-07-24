Vintage vehicles return for Severn Valley Railway 'Extravaganza'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

For two days in August, an array of traction engines, steamrollers, vintage cars, motorcycles and camper vans will descend on the Severn Valley Railway, as the popular heritage line hosts its Vintage Transport Extravaganza weekend.

On Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 August, visitors can enjoy the impressive sights and sounds across each of the railway’s six stations.

Kidderminster Town station will host the heavy exhibits – the traction engines and steamrollers - with at least 12 vehicles on display on the station forecourt, and road runs once a day down and up Comberton Hill. There’ll also be miniature steam engines to marvel at.

Photo: Michael Howard

As passengers travel the line, they can hop on and off the SVR’s heritage trains to catch dozens of vintage vehicles; Bewdley, Arley, Highley, Hampton Loade and Bridgnorth are all hosting their own displays, and there are Spitfire fly pasts by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight scheduled for 11.42am on Saturday and 3.18pm on Sunday.

At The Engine House in Highley, visitors can enjoy interactive guided tours with SVR volunteers, and the Stanier 8F Society is holding a ‘meet the engine’ event, offering the chance to visit 48773’s footplate and chat to the volunteer group.

"It’s going to be a feast for the eyes," said Nadia Attwell, the SVR’s assistant commercial manager.

"We’ll have examples of so many different types of transport from days gone by, and the passion their owners have is completely infectious.

"In fact, our annual event is going from strength to strength. We’ve had more interest from exhibitors this year than ever before, and we can promise you a fantastic day out. Heritage rail and vintage transport – it’s a winning combination!"

For timetable information and to book tickets, visit svr.co.uk