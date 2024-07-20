Three people cut free after multi-vehicle crash on A458 in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The three-vehicle collision happened on the A458 Stourbridge Road.

Paramedics and firefighters were sent. Two people were able to extricate themselves before the emergency services arrived, and three others were cut free by firefighters.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman said: "At 12.38pm on Saturday, July 20, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Bridgnorth involving three vehicles."

Three fire engines including a rescue tender were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

The AA's traffic monitoring website said, as of 1.20pm today, that the road was partially blocked and that traffic was moving slowly. It was first reported on the website at 11.19am.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for further information.