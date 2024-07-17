Watch: Six-year-old Bridgnorth schoolboy braves the shave for charity

Michael 'Mikey' Robinson from Bridgnorth had his locks shaved off on Monday to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mikey Robinson had his hair shaved off by Alex Taylor of Taylor's Barbers in Bridgnorth, and watching on was Dad Keith Robinson

Receiving a grade two all over, Mikey's dad, Keith doesn't exactly know where the idea came from, but suspects it may have come from an advert on the TV.

The six-year-old told his dad that he didn't want a haircut, and wanted to grow out his hair for it to be made into a wig, and so Keith introduced 'Brave The Shave' to his son.

The St Leonards School pupil has surpassed his £300 target on his fundraiser site that could help go towards funding a nurse for a day, or treatment for people with cancer, and Mikey's aiming to grow his hair back out and create a new look for himself.

"It was exciting!" said the six-year-old after his classmates clapped and cheered as they watched on. "I want to raise £300!