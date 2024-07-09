Hospital league tea party proving popular

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital held their Butterfly Cafe Afternoon Tea Party in the hospital courtyard on Friday.

It was a busy afternoon with entertainment provided by the AB Ukulele Band from Bridgnorth and catering by the hospital kitchen team.

The event was organised by Meg and Julie who run the Cafe for people living with dementia, with support from a number of League volunteers.

The fancy hat competition was won by Mary Rudd and members Christy and Rob Wilkes were presented with a gift to celebrate their 65th Wedding Anniversary.

Special guests Mary and Joy from Tasley Social Committee and Coffee Shop cake maker, Margaret were invited along as a thank you for all their support.

The Butterfly Cafe is held in the League of Friends Coffee Shop between 2:00-4:00pm on the first Friday of every month with a range of activities already planned until the end of the year including a trip out to a local National Trust property.

The Cafe has proven to be so popular that an informal ‘talking tables’ afternoon is now held between 2:00-4:00pm on the third Friday of the month giving members a chance to meet up socially for a chat and some light refreshments.

If you would like more information about how to join the group please email: bridgnorthlof@gmail.com