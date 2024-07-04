Man pulled knife out in pub and demanded partner leave with him in front of onlookers

Mitchell Callaghan, of Innage Road, Shifnal, was drinking in the Harp Inn in Bridgnorth's High Street with his partner at the time on August 4 last year, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Ms Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, told the court that the 29-year-old was seen by other drinkers at around 8.15pm with his arm around his partner, who was crying.

She told the court that the woman then left but returned a short time later, when the defendant, who she said "appeared drunk” approached her.

"He grabbed her head and hit it against a wall. The bar manager then ordered the defendant to leave,” Ms Carrier said, adding that an Callaghan then began swearing at him, before another drinker “pushed” Callaghan, and he left the pub.

A short time later, Callaghan re-entered the pub, said Ms Carrier, explaining how the then strode over to his partner and pulled out a kitchen knife.

“The defendant told her 'you best come home now' and pulled a knife out of his jacket and held the bladed end towards her torso,” Ms Carrier said.