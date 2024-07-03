Major tourism award for Severn Valley Railway

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Severn Valley Railway has received the accolade from trusted online tourism platform TripAdvisor.

The leading heritage line has been selected for a Travellers’ Choice award, for the fifth year in a row.

The awards are only given to the top 10 per cent of visitor attractions around the world, and are based on reviews and ratings earned over the previous year.

Ratings and reviews on TripAdvisor put the SVR in the top 10% of visitor attractions worldwide. SVR

"It means a huge amount to secure this accolade once again," said Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s visitor engagement manager. "Millions of people across the world rely on TripAdvisor when making their decisions about where to go and what to visit. For us to be right up there with the world’s leading brands is testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, both paid and volunteer, who go the extra mile to make sure our visitors have a great day out."

The Severn Valley Railway has a packed summer season of events lined up, with family-based activities offered on all running days, along with the celebration of Kidderminster station’s 40th anniversary later this month, a Brick Weekend on August 3 and 4, and a Vintage Transport Extravaganza on August 10.

For more information and to book tickets, visit svr.co.uk.