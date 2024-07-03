'My Post Office may only be one square metre big - but I'm proud of my 47 years serving my village'

Jane Tudor, aged 77, is stepping down after running Bobbington Post Office near Stourbridge since 1977.

The Post Office measures just one metre by one metre and is actually just a serving hatch on the covered veranda of her home.

Despite this, more than 500 villagers wanted to thank her for all that she has done for Bobbington, which is five miles from the nearest community, at a community coffee morning celebration where Jane was presented with a present and flowers.

She said: “Obviously I know most of the people in the village, but not everyone as some commute to work, apart from during Covid. I have had my lovely, loyal, band of customers over the years that I’ve got to know really well – they’ve become friends.

“Occasionally you would get a new customer turn up, looking very bemused. They had been in the area and looked up on the Post Office branch finder for the nearest branch. They would ask if it really was a Post Office and could I serve them stamps, which I could and more besides. They would then smile and be surprised by the miniature Post Office branch that they had found.

“You have to see this place to believe it. It’s definitely one of the smallest Post Offices in the UK, maybe even the smallest.”

In 1977 Jane and husband Burt bought a rural business of a garage offering fuel, car repairs and MOTs, which Burt focussed on. There was also a small shop and Bobbington Post Office and they used to employ several local people.

These business activities were scaled back over the years until her part-time Post Office remained on a Tuesday, Thursday and Friday morning and as it was based at her home she could also look after her husband who had become disabled.

Jane, who was also a parish councillor for 32 years, added: “I have really enjoyed my time as postmistress. I love serving people. With the pandemic lockdown I closed for the first three months because of my husband’s condition.

"However, no one in Bobbington caught Covid and by that time people were clearer about what they were dealing with, so I decided to re-open the Post Office and people were happy that they no longer had to travel, and I could still keep us safe.

“Sadly, Burt died three years ago. I carried on running the branch as it was lovely to see all of my customers. Now at the age of 77, I need to think about my health. My kind customers all understand that it is now time for me to retire and wished me well.”

Post Office area manager, Nik Priestley, added: “I want to sincerely thank Jane for running Bobbington Post Office for 47 years – that is a remarkable achievement. I know the village really appreciated what she has done. Her Post Office might have been small but it met the needs of this rural village.”