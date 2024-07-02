Three people cut free from vehicles after crash on A442 near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two vehicles were involved in a collision on the A442 near Bridgnorth at around 2.15pm on Tuesday, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has said.

Meanwhile West Mercia Police announced the road at Quatford had been closed due to a 'police incident'.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said four fire engines were sent to the scene, with crews using cutters to free three casualties.

“Three persons were released from vehicles and now in care of West Midlands Ambulance,” the spokesperson added.

West Mercia Police said the incident was 'ongoing' and the road remained closed.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.