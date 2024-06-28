Firefighters tackle 100-metre fire on Severn Valley Railway embankment

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Just after 3pm on Friday, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a fire on an embankment along the Severn Valley Railway in Highley, near Bridgnorth.

One crew from Cleobury Mortimer was sent to the scene.

Upon arrival, the team found around 100 square metres of gorse on fire on the embankment and used beaters and knapsacks to put out the blaze.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 4.24pm.