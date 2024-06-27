Watch: 'My dreams came true when I was surprised with a helicopter ride on my 97th birthday'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Retired benefits worker Gwen Jinks has not stopped talking about her trip organised by staff at Dudley's Broadway Halls Care Home where she lives.

Although she was used to plane rides this was the first time she took to the skies in a helicopter.

Gwen Jinks in the helicopter

The trip started at Bobbington's Halfpenny Green Airport and she was taken above Stourport, Bewdley and Bridgnorth.

She said: "The whole thing was absolutely beautiful. I had flown before, but not in a helicopter. I loved looking at the English countryside there is nothing like it. I saw the farmland, the West Midlands Safari Park and the Severn Valley Railway.

"We came back round over Bridgnorth. I would definitely do it again. It was most enjoyable and everybody made a fuss of me," says Miss Jinks, who recently moved to the home in The Broadway after living in the same house in Kingswinford Road in Holly Hall for 50 years.

Gwen Jinks preparing to take off at Halfpenny Airport

Born in Oaken near Wolverhampton she worked for the former Department of Health and Social Security as a visiting officer.

She moved into the home two months ago and told the activities team that a helicopter flight was on her bucket list.

Scott Bates, from the care home, said: "She's has been telling everybody all about it. She says it's one of the best birthdays she's had."

Ahead of the AA Helicopters flight she was met at the airfield by a group of cheering friends.

She was accompanied in the air by the care home's manager Danica Chugh and activities assistant Nicky Malay. Gwen invited Nicky to share the day with her.

Gwen with friends before the flight

Miss Jinks said: "When Nicky told me that her feet have never left the ground and that she had never flown before, I wanted her to come along and share this experience with me.

"To share the flight with people who look after me every day was special. A day to remember."

She recalls that her favourite overseas trip was to Holland where she was pleased to find clothes to fit as the Dutch women were tall and of similar height to herself.

Ms Chugh added: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Broadway Halls. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true.

"It was wonderful to see how happy Gwen was.”

Broadway Halls Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare and provides residential, dementia nursing and respite care. The group operates 231 homes.