Listed country cottage at the foot of Brown Clee in Shropshire goes on the market - guide price here

Brook Cottage in Neenton, in south east Shropshire, which has been described by estate agents Nock Deighton of Bridgnorth as “an imposing family home with a wealth of character” is on the market.

The property, which according to Historic England, dates back to the 17th century, and boasts an array of character features including a wealth exposed timbers and beams plus a stone turret with spiral staircase.

The estate agents say the accommodation comprises a spacious hallway leading to a well proportioned kitchen with adjoining breakfast room and it's up for sale for £775,000. The kitchen offers a pleasant rear aspect in addition to a range of wall and base units with matching worktops, inset sink unit and integrated double oven and hob.

A cosy snug, with woodburner and fireplace, leads into a spacious living room which boast wall and ceiling timbers, and a large inglenook fireplace with another recently installed woodburner.

Off the living room is a 20ft dining room with feature fireplace and double doors leading out to the garden. Further ground floor accommodation includes a bay fronted study room, utility room and guest WC.

The first floor ois accessed via two staircases, one of which is the spiral staircase that leads from the entrance hall to a spacious landing. In total there are four generously proportioned bedrooms, served by the house bathroom on one side of the house and a separate shower room on the opposite side.

Brook Cottage sits within a generous plot including maturing gardens and paddocks believed to comprise approximately 1.85 acres in total. The boundary on the South West side is bordered by Rea Brook.

To the front of the property is a block paved driveway, bordered by a walled front garden with lawn and planted borders. There is gated access on each side of the house leading to the rear garden. To the rear, a wide patio is set across the width of the house, having raised flower beds and continuing to a substantial lawn with a variety of mature trees. There is also substantial brick outbuilding which offers potential for a range of uses, complete with lean to and storage sheds.

For more information visit: rightmove.co.uk/properties/141375539