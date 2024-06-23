Fire crew investigates 'smoking manhole' in town centre
Concerns over a smoking manhole resulted in a call to Shropshire firefighters.
By Megan Jones
A team of Bridgnorth firefighters was called to investigate a smoking manhole on Northgate in the town centre at around 10am on Sunday.
A spokesperson from the fire service said they were joined by Western Power, and the incident was thought to be caused by an electrical fault.
Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to assist the utility company.
The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 11.42am.