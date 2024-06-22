Look at the snazzy new look Bridgnorth restaurant unveils as it plans town's first sushi bar

Peepo in Bridgnorth's High Street has undergone a revamp ahead of a launch party for its new sushi restaurant on its top floor.

From this...(picture: Google)

The High Town restaurant is opening Kisu Kisu Sushi next Thursday (June 27).

To this...(picture: Peepo)

Revealing its bold new look on Facebook, the restaurant said: “We’ve had a new paint job just in time for the launch of our new sushi bar next week, located in the top section of the restaurant @kisu_kisu_sushi (our launch party is at 6pm on the 27/6/24 all welcome - just pop down for a drink and some sushi on us!).”

The restaurant said its Peepo menu and opening hours would remain the same, and sushi can be ordered in the main restaurant.