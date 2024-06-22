Gardening guru to give society talk
A gardening expert and former TV presenter is to give a talk at a Shropshire horticultural society meeting next month.
Howard Drury, a former researcher and presenter on Gardening Time, is the guest speaker at the next Bridgnorth and District Horticultural Society meeting.
He is appearing at the next meeting at Bridgnorth Library in Listley Street takes place on Tuesday July 2. All visitors are welcome.