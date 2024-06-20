'We are delighted to bring this award home' - Shropshire restaurant named region's best

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Thalio Street Food Restaurant and Bar, based at the Falcon Hotel in Low Town, Bridgnorth, was also joint runners up of Hotel Bar of the Year at the Midlands Food Drink & Hospitality Awards 2024.

Now in their seventh year, the awards at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham on Monday evening, honoured everything from outstanding team achievements to rising stars in the Midlands. Categories ranged from Chef of the Year and Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year to Food/Drink Festival of the Year and Cocktail Bar of the Year. The event also supported Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Mizan Rahman Creator and Manager of Thalio Restaurant, said: "We are delighted to receive this prestigious award. To be nominated amongst many amazing Midlands hospitality businesses was an honour, and to actually win is so humbling.

“Our Thalio Street Food Restaurant and Bar at The Falcon Hotel in Bridgnorth is certainly popular amongst our regulars, many who travel from as far as Birmingham and Wolverhampton. Some even stay over in our boutique hotel rooms, travelling from outside the region to enjoy our food, hospitality and outside terrace near the River Severn in Low Town Bridgnorth.

Mizan Rahman of Thalio picking up the award on Monday

“Their praise of our innovative Asian sharing dishes and creative platters is wonderful to hear.

“We would like to thank all those who voted for us, our loyal regulars, and the organisers for nominating us and hosting this incredible, prestigious event, and of course our hard working team of dedicated professionals.

“We are delighted to bring this award home to Bridgnorth for Thalio and of course our Falcon Hotel Bar as runners up, and look forward to celebrating with our customers and welcoming new ones from across Shropshire and beyond."

Some of Thalio's award-winning dishes

Louisa Freeman, Operations Manager of the Falcon Hotel & Bar added: "We are so pleased for the Thalio Restaurant team, they work so hard to look after our joint customers, and to be runners up as Hotel bar of The Year is a double whammy for The Falcon Hotel and Bridgnorth.

“We look forward to welcoming all our regulars and new faces too, to celebrate this amazing achievement for all."

Anita Chumber, Co-Founder of the Awards, congratulated the team at Thalio along with all the other award winners, saying: “These 29 outstanding businesses and individuals have truly showcased the vibrant and diverse culinary landscape of the Midlands, where their exceptional achievements have not only elevated the region’s hospitality industry but also created memorable experiences for all.”