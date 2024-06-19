Two cars go up in flames in overnight incidents

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The first saw a vehicle on fire off the B4368 at Monkhopton, near Bridgnorth at 8.32pm.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Much Wenlock and the crew used breathing kit, a thermal camera and two hosereel jets to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident involved one vehicle fully involved in fire. Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished fire using two hose reel jets.

That incident's stop message was sent at 9.52pm.

The second report of a car fire was at 12.24am on Wednesday (19) and saw a fire crew from Telford Central sent to James Way, Telford.

Crew used breathing kit and hose reel jets to deal with the incident.

A fire service spokesperson said one car was "fully involved in fire.

"Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish."

The sent their stop message at 1:53am.

West Mercia Police has been asked if they are investigating either of the incidents.