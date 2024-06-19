Firefighters battle outbuilding blaze in Bridgnorth
Two fire engines were called when an outbuilding caught fire in a residential street in Bridgnorth on Wednesday.
The blaze in Trevithick Close saw firefighters from both Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth attend just after noon.
A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved one outbuilding measuring 10 metres by 5 metres which was "50 per cent involved in fire".
The blaze was extinguished by crews wearing breathing apparatus within 30 minutes.