Firefighters battle outbuilding blaze in Bridgnorth

The blaze in Trevithick Close saw firefighters from both Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth attend just after noon.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved one outbuilding measuring 10 metres by 5 metres which was "50 per cent involved in fire".

The blaze was extinguished by crews wearing breathing apparatus within 30 minutes.