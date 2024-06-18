Stunning country pad outside Bridgnorth goes on the market for £1.1 million

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Set in 12.5 acres of lush countryside, the extended detached country home in Wrickton Lane, Neenton is up for sale for £1,175,000.

The Neenton country home

According to estate agent Yopa, the property offers an abundance of space and privacy, featuring expansive gardens and paddocks, perfect for those seeking a serene and rural lifestyle.

Upon entering through the electric gates, a long-gravelled drive leads you to the house, surrounded by lush greenery and with panoramic views of rolling hills and farmland. The main entrance opens into a spacious hall providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The Neenton country home

The ground floor boasts a well-thought-out layout, designed for both family life and entertaining. The large kitchen is a chef's delight, with granite work surfaces, a central island, and high-end appliances.

A snug area with a wall-vented log burner sits just off the kitchen, providing a cosy spot for casual gatherings.

The Neenton country home

The adjacent dining room offers ample space for formal meals and family dinners. The spacious lounge is a key highlight, featuring a traditional log burner, perfect for cold winter evenings. Off the lounge is a separate study, ideal for those working from home or in need of a quiet reading nook.

The Neenton country home

Additionally, the ground floor includes a cloakroom/WC, a large utility room with ample storage, a boot room for outdoor gear, and a convenient ground-floor shower room. Upstairs, the property houses four generously sized bedrooms and three bathrooms. Two of the bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms, providing privacy and comfort. The other two bedrooms share a large family bathroom, designed with a blend of modern fixtures and country charm.

Outside, the property continues to impress with its extensive grounds. The 12.5 acres include beautifully maintained gardens, offering a tranquil setting for outdoor activities, as well as paddocks suitable for horses or other animals.

A newly built large shed provides substantial storage or workspace, ideal for a variety of uses. Additionally, there's a stone built potting shed for gardening enthusiasts.

Overall, this traditional country home combines classic charm with contemporary comforts, offering a peaceful retreat in a breathtaking rural setting. Whether you enjoy entertaining, gardening, or simply relaxing in the countryside, this property provides an exceptional opportunity to embrace country living at its finest.

For more information visit: yopa.co.uk/properties/details/385237