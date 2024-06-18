Stetsons and steel guitars set for Shropshire music festival return

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Rebel Rising Music Festival has been a fixture in the annual calendar in Alveley for more than a decade, and each it sees hundreds of country and western fans flock to the filed outside the village's sports and social club.

The festival, which showcases some of the best country music acts, is set to see almost 500 country and western fans from across the UK flock to Alveley near Bridgnorth.

Last year, the three-day event raised £4,500 for the Midlands Air Ambulance, and proceeds from the 2024 festival will be heading to the same charity.

A previous Rebel Rising Country and Music Festival at Alveley near Bridgnorth

Organiser Steve Farrer, said the acts scheduled to play at the festival this year include: Hank Taylor, Dan Thornhill, Annalee West, Warren Dewitt, Mike Kelly, Rory O'neill, Henry Birkett, and Adam Harding.

There will also be plenty of Americana style food from Sanita's Country Kitchen and beverages from Spikes Bar.

Activities throughout the weekend include line dancing to a “one-of-a-kind mobility scooter derby”.

However, he added that camping for the the family friendly event is full.

Rebel Rising returns on Friday July 19 to Sunday, July 21.

Further details and for booking information visit: facebook.com/rebelrisinguk