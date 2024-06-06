How you can get involved in a popular arts trail this weekend

Bridgnorth Open House Arts Trail takes place across Saturday and Sunday, between 10.30am and 4pm, and sees talented craftsmen and artists showcase their work.

Tickets for two-day entry cost £6, and are available from Bridgnorth Library. The art trail takes place in the town centre and sees paintings, pottery, photography, textile work, ceramics, glassware, and more, on display.

It costs the artists nothing to be involved in the trail, and for the first time in event's history, a string instrument maker will display their work.

The Open House Arts Trail was founded by Vicky Commander and Jack Miller after they visited two similar events in Derbyshire, and wanted to create a Bridgnorth version.

All proceeds go towards local charities and funding next year's event.

This year, the organisation will be contributing towards Bridgnorth Gateway and the Bridge Youth Club.

After attracting nearly 600 people last year, founder, Vikki, is looking forward to what she hopes will be another successful weekend.

She said: "We’d like to see the same if not better this year.

"Last year we raised altogether £4,000 and gave £3,000 to charity. We keep some back every year to fund the next year’s trail.

"It was myself and Jack Miller who set it up.We visited two arts trails in Derbyshire and they run similar events.

"We thought, what a brilliant event it is for a small town to be able to encourage art in the community, and for the public to come and see the art and have the opportunity to buy it.

"We like to keep the charities that we raise for local.

"We’re greatly looking forward to it.

"I was going to say that we’re praying for the sunshine, it’s always nice and provides a good atmosphere, but it’s something that can also be done when it’s not so sunny. It’s not totally weather dependent."

One artist who will be taking part in the trail is Paul Hopkins who owns Stoneway Gallery.

The painter will open up his doors and showcase work including landscapes, seascapes, and pet portraits.

Paul was introduced to art at a young age by his mother. He runs local art classes and has owned his gallery for more than 22 years.

It will be the artist's fifth time taking part in the arts trail, which he's looking forward to.

"It’s a really nice weekend," said the painter. "People can either come to look at the work or nosey at the houses in Bridgnorth.

"It’s an event we always look forward to, it’s a nice atmosphere in the town.

"Even if you don’t sell a lot on the weekend we tend to get new people coming to visit."