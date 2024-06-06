Car destroyed in late night blaze with 'questionable origins'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Paulbrook Road in Bridgnorth at 10.54pm after receiving a call reporting a car fire.

One team was sent to the scene from the town's fire station.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the fire was "of doubtful origin" and that police were also at the scene of the incident.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets to tackle the blaze, which destroyed "100 per cent" of the car.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 11.25pm.

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.