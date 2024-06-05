Popular retired police officer dies on holiday as wife pays tribute to man who 'loved to help'

Former Stourbridge and Lye beat officer Robin Mouzer, who also worked in Smethwick and served the police for nearly 30 years after starting his police career in Bridgnorth, died on Tuesday, May 28, whilst he and his wife of 21 years Karin were on a cycling break in Wales.

The 72-year-old was taken ill when cycling behind Karin in Tregarth and despite the best efforts of emergency services to try and save him, he passed away.

Robin loved cycling and taught other officers proficiency and safety when in the force – he also worked in education programmes with youngsters when he retired and in 2010 rejoined the police as an unpaid constable.

PC Robin Mouzer, who has died retired after 40 years service with the police but then signed up a special constable. Here he is pictured with magistrate Claire Thornton

In 1999 he was awarded the Queen's Police Medal and dubbed a 'super cop' after averaging 300 arrests a year whilst on the beat in Smethwick.

Karin said: "Robin loved policing but more than that he liked trying to help people which he has always done since I have known him.

"We were away in the camper van in Wales and had already cycled 90 miles since the Saturday when he was taken ill on his bike which was behind mine.

"I knew there was something seriously wrong the way he was and they couldn't save him though everyone who turned out and helped was superb, I can't thank them enough.

"If there was a way he wanted to go it would have been quickly and whilst he was doing something he loved, which was being out on his bike.

"He was looking forward to his daughter Becky's wedding later this month and it is sad he won't get to see that but he certainly lived a life to the full. At the moment we are still processing things and sorting paperwork out but the tributes that have flooded in have been amazing."

PC Robin Mouzer and colleague PC Cath Sullivan from Smethwick Police when they were given new bikes

Sergeant Johnny Norgrove, from Dudley LPA and a former colleague, said: "Everyone who knew Robin has been deeply touched by his sad death.

"Following the announcement, social media has been awash with tributes and the word legend regularly used. This shows the high esteem 'Mouze' was held in by the hundreds of officers who had the pleasure of working with and knowing Robin.

"Everyone agreed when he received his Queen’s Police Medal, it was truly deserved after decades of loyal service. Mouze truly deserves to be called a legend and his name will still be mentioned for many years to come, as he touched the lives of many officers and members of the public."