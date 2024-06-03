Football's coming home as Bridgnorth club to host huge tournament a week before Euros kick-off

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bridgnorth Spartans will be welcoming 84 teams to the Edgar Davies Ground on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 for a tournament involving teams from under 7s to under 15s.

The club is aiming to give it a festival feel, providing entertainment for the whole community.

As well as the football to watch, there will be an inflatable zone, rodeo, and stalls with prizes including the chance to win a holiday.

Country and blues duo Cooper & Davies will be performing on Saturday from 5pm. The event will run from 10am to 7pm both days.

Kelly Woodcock, organiser, said “We are absolutely thrilled to be presenting SpartansFest to our community.

"A junior football tournament on this scale has never before happened in our town and we have worked tirelessly for over six months to make this happen and to make history!

"We are passionate about both junior football and our community and we want to bring everyone in our town together to enjoy this shared experience.

"We are delighted to be running the event at the newly built rugby club – a stunning venue with brilliant facilities.

“The event will involve almost 200 Spartans volunteers, a reflection of the huge amount of support within the club and commitment to fundraising.

"While we are the biggest provider of junior sport in the region, we do not have our own clubhouse and so fundraising is an intrinsic part of the club.

"We pride ourselves on our belief that football should be accessible to all and fully inclusive.

"This will be our biggest fundraiser to date and it’s been humbling to see the amount of support we have received from 22 local businesses, including our headline sponsors Hilton Walters, Lads and Lasses, Bridgnorth Aluminium, Horobin, Budgens, Eurasia, Thalio at The Falcon and ReN-New.

"Bridgnorth Spartans are super excited for SpartansFest and to welcome the whole community to a weekend-long event to celebrate football and to have fun. For more information please go to Bridgnorth Spartans Facebook page."