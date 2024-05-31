Town's junior football team tackles German twin side

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The under-12 and under-14 sides from Schrobenhausen in Germany have been visiting Bridgnorth during half term.

The two towns are twinned and last year members of AFC Bridgnorth Spartans junior football team visited the German town to take on their teams.

In return, along with visiting local attractions such as Warwick Castle and Blists Hill Victorian Town, the visiting German junior players took on the Spartans on Thursday evening – and won.

There is a re-match on Friday at Bridgnorth Rugby Club, Edgar Davies Ground, from 4pm with a BBQ and disco afterwards.

Rob Woodcock, Spartans chair said: “Why not come along to support our teams and see if they can even the score?”