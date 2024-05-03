Dog walker sought as 'key witness' to Bridgnorth sex assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after the incident, which happened around 10am on Tuesday, April 23.

West Mercia Police say the victim, a woman in her 60s, was walking a dog on the footpath near to Oldbury Road and the bypass in Bridgnorth.

The suspect grabbed the victim from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The victim remembers a witness nearby immediately before the incident who could have key information to help officers with the investigation.

The witness is described as a white woman, in her 50s, shoulder length curly hair and wearing a brown long gilet. The witness was walking two Spaniel dogs, one was brown and one black.