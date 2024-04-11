Diagnosis is good for a day of celebrations at opening of brand-new Highley Health and Wellbeing Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The centre is set to officially open its doors at a grand opening ceremony on Saturday April 20 after more than 18 months of planning and three busy months of construction work.

Health chiefs at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have planned a host of activities and entertainment, including a formal ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the new centre, live music, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, health advice drop-ins and lots more.

The new General Practice (GP) at Halo Severn Centre is open to all between 1pm and 4pm on the day.

Construction work began on transforming an area of the Halo Severn Centre back in January.

Expanded health and wellbeing services will be available at the new practice, complemented by sport and leisure facilities provided by Halo Leisure.

The brand-new centre will also provide easy accessibility, an increased number of clinical rooms to support all aspects of care, private consultation rooms, as well as enhanced access to health professionals including GPs, nurses, and the extended healthcare team.

Dr Jessica Harvey, Clinical Director for the South-East Shropshire PCN, said: “Since the start of this project, there has been extensive work carried out and regular dialogue with local people to ensure the best possible result and to safeguard GP services in the area.

“The community in Highley has been very engaged throughout the process and I would like to thank everyone for their interest and support. I am so happy to be reaching the finishing line and to now share in the opening day celebrations. I know my colleagues are looking forward to moving into their new Highley home and providing expanded GP services in a new and improved space.

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health added: “I am absolutely thrilled to see the completion of the Health and Wellbeing Centre at Highley.

“I know a lot of hard work has gone into the concept and development of this state-of-the-art facility. The feedback from residents and businesses in the area, through our Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA) survey has ensured that, as a health and wellbeing system, we can now offer the local community access to support and opportunities that are right for them.

“This is a fantastic example of the positive outcomes we are seeing through our JSNa work, bringing vital services closer to where people live for the wellbeing of our communities.”

Local member for Highley, Shropshire Councillor Mark Williams said: “I am thrilled to have been part of this project from the outset and to be able to represent the views of the people of Highley throughout.

“This new facility is what the village needs and deserves, the increased capacity and services that will become available will make access to health services so much easier. We should also see a reduction in many of the unnecessary journeys to departments that are only accessible currently if you can travel.”

Nicola Williams, Associate Director of Primary Care at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Improving GP access and patient experience is a top priority for the NHS, as well as closer partnership working with wider community services, local authorities, and the voluntary and community sector.

“The Highley Health and Wellbeing Centre is a brilliant example of effective collaboration, and I am delighted to see all efforts from partners come to fruition for the health and wellbeing of the local community.”

The Highley community and the surrounding villages, totalling approximately 5,000 people, will also have access to a broader range of health and care services, as part of the Primary Care Network (PCN). This will include minor surgery, skin clinics, family planning, minor injuries, complex dressings and more.

The equal partnership for the Highley Health and Wellbeing Centre is made up of NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Shropshire Council, Highley Parish Council, Bridgnorth Medical Practice, the South-East Shropshire Primary Care Network (PCN) and Halo Leisure, the charity which runs the Severn Centre.

The project has benefitted from support across all levels of government and has been championed by Philip Dunne, MP for South Shropshire, and Councillor Cecilia Motley, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Public Health at Shropshire Council.

It has also received funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), Halo Leisure, and NHS England.

The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) is a charge on new developments to help fund supporting infrastructure across Shropshire.