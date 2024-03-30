Annual Bridgnorth Walk set to be a 'record breaker' as hundreds sign up

The annual walk and marathon, which was first held in the town in 1967, has raised hundreds of thousands for charity since it started, but the Bridgnorth Lions, who took over organising the walk in 2017, said this year is set to break records.

Large crowds for the inaugural Bridgnorth Walk in May 1967

Due to take place on May 6, the Bridgnorth Walk has already seen double of people enter than this time last year and more stalls and attractions are being put on to make it a day to remember.

Martin Allen from the Bridgnorth Lions said: “The planning and organisation is going well. The event should be bigger and better than last year.

“Currently over 250 have signed up, which is double the number at this stage last year and all events are receiving lots of entrants.

“We are looking set to have a record year in terms of participants.”

He added that there would also be more entertainment surrounding the event this year.