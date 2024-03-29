Police appeal for info on motorbike stolen from garage in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officer say thieves stole the pearl green Honda CB500x motorcycle overnight between 11pm on Wednesday this week and 9am on Thursday from a garage in Coton.

It’s believed the offender or offenders entered the garage through an "insecure" door, police say.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact West Mercia Police online, quoting incident number 140 of March 28 2024.