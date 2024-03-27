Car crashes into bungalow in Bridgnorth

The collision happened in Well Meadow at around 4.45pm. The fire brigade have said nobody was trapped.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.45pm on Wednesday, March 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Bridgnorth.

"One saloon vehicle which had left road way and collided with bungalow. No persons trapped and no fire service action required."

Two fire engines including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock. An operations officer was in attendance.