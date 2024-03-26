Update on children's playground closed for ten weeks following floods
A children's play ground closed for ten weeks following the floods earlier this year, is not set to reopen soon, a tow council has said.
Severn Park play area in Bridgnorth was closed on safety grounds during the flooding but has not yet reopened.
Facebook users have raised fears that the closure is due to flood water bringing in sewage to the playground making it too contaminated to use, but Bridgnorth Town Council has said that the reason for the closure is a safety issue.