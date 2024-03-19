Jurassic surprise at Shropshire school as dinosaurs come to visit

The pupils and staff at Calverley C of E Primary School were treated to a visit by educational company Teachrex on Monday morning.

Older students were able to take part in an interactive workshop with 'Jam', the company's four-metre dinosaur, while younger students met with several baby dinos.

Headteacher Jo Derrer said the event was colossal for the village primary of just 100 pupils.

"The children loved it, one of the children told me it was their 'best day ever'.

"Even though we're a small school there are no limits, we want to give all of our students extra learning opportunities to really bring learning to life."

The event was all down to the hard work and fundraising of the school's dedicated PTA.

Jo added: "We are very lucky as a school to have such a marvellous PTA, they've raised a lot of money that helps fund things like this.

"They are the ones that give these children these fantastic experiences."

The school, which was praised at its last Ofsted inspection for its "caring ethos and strong sense of community", still has school places available.